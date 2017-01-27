Insiders: On Southern Kaduna, the government can clearly do a lot more

The Southern Kaduna issue has become an albatross for the Federal government, there seems not to be any effective solution to address the issue, because in spite of the deployment of the army, the crisis has not been nipped in the bud yet.

Our Insiders all think the federal government seems not to be doing enough while some of them gave suggestions on what the federal government, some simply advised that the government do more.

“On Southern Kaduna, the government can clearly do a lot more. First, it has to acknowledge that the crisis is a matter of national security and deploy significant military resources to pacify the region. Second, Northern governors should stop addressing the Fulani herdsmen as foreigners. If they are foreigners, it represents a failure of the federal government to adequately police our borders and it leads to a simple question: If our political leaders know for a fact that these rampaging herdsmen are non-Nigerians, why has it been tough for them to simply deport them out of the country? In any case, determining the nationality of people who have no interface with the formal economy and thus no official means of identification is nigh on impossible. Our government should stop being in denial. Ultimately, while the seeds of the current Kaduna predates the administration, the government can do a far better job of addressing both the breakdown of law and order and social, religious and political conditions that created it”, said an insider with the APC.

This is quite comprehensive ending with the fact that the state must begin to address the core factors that created this issue in the first place, worthy of note is the fact the problem predates this administration, yet, the government should take responsibility and end the crisis once and for all.

Another insider in his analysis opined that “Nigeria’s recent history has shown that politicization of security issues is an open invitation to mayhem that leaves all sides as losers. Jonathan failed to deal with Boko Haram decisively because he, for a long time, saw it as efforts by some people to sabotage his government. We are still dealing with the consequences of that victim-mentality-induced inaction on Boko Haram till today….. This government should not mistake with the Fulani herdsmen issue. This is a security crisis that must be dealt with decisively. It becomes difficult to tackle an issue when thought sets in that people are blowing it out of proportion for political gain. Beyond the accusations and counter-accusations, fact is people have been killed in Southern Kaduna and more will die if government fails to act”.

Another insider with similar views from another dimension said: “We have learnt that new military formations will be placed in Southern Kaduna and also a curfew has been placed. However, we still hear cases of murder and loss of properties. It is fair to note these issues have existed for decades but the current resurgence was not met with the rapid response that it deserves. I am happy that citizens are speaking up on this issue, effectively placing the burden on the leaders. This is what active citizens do. The Federal Government, Kaduna State Government including the military and police should do more”.

The federal government really must do more if we must avoid fighting on two fronts, which is exactly the undertone of most of the Insiders.

“The government of Gov. Nasir El Rufai is genuinely confused on how to resolve the Southern Kaduna crises. Recall recently, the governor paid unidentified Fulani herdsmen to stop the killings, but alas, the Fulani herdsmen allegedly used the money paid by the governor to buy more weapons. So as much as the government may be doing its ‘best’ to resolve the crisis, it is truly confused on how to bring about lasting solution to it” said another Insider.

Indeed there is need for the government to get to the root of the matter and understand the historical antecedence of the crisis, this is especially important if they must treat the problem from the root and not the symptoms.

The government is not doing enough to curb the violence especially at the federal level, since governors have limited control of security apparatus.

Here’s the perspective of another Insider, he’s of the opinion that: “While the violence predates this government by decades, it has gotten heated especially since 2014- mid 2015. The Southern Kaduna killings are part of a bigger herdsmen- settler violence that we all have not taken a good look at. I am worried that our government has not done enough to understand factors such as: how instability in the West African region and Libya may have caused arms to be more accessible and how not handling one killing on whatever side gives impetus to more and more killings among other factors… Our government needs to ensure that all acts of mass violence are punished”.

These are members of the Political Insiders (Not all of whom participated in this issue)

Bukola Ogunyemi (APC), Amara Nwakpa (NA), Cheta Nwanze (APC), Seun Onigbinde (NA), Clarence Onyekwere (NA), Babatunde Ajileye (NA), Mark Amaza (NA), Saratu Abiola (NA), Henry Okelue (APC), Prince Deji Adeyanju (PDP), John Paul Akinduro (LP), Ebubedike Akabua (NA), Ikemesit Effiong (NA), Saatah Nubari (NA), Chinedu Ekeeke (NA), Abdul Mahmud (NA), Tunji Andrews (NA), Ileowo Kikiowo (APC), Ikenna Okonkwo (NA), Stanley Azuakola (NA), Gbenga Olorunpomi (APC), Rinsola Abiola (APC), Ayobami Oyalowo (APC), Oluseun Odewale (APC), Blossom Ozurumba (PDP), Anthony Ehilebo (PDP), Ohimai Amaize (PDP), Bimbo Oke (PDP), Abigail Anaba (NA), Tony ‘Pox’ Iribor (NA), Michael Orodare (LP), Henry Nwazuruahu (PDP), Ojugo ‘Ojay’ Onyelukachukwu (PDP), Viola Okoli (PDP), Ariyo Dare Atoye (PDP), Oraye Franklin (PDP), Lai Labode (PDP), Akaebube (APGA), Aziza Uko (NA), Kayode Ajulo (LP)

