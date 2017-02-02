The internet has no chill… see 15 hilarious Beyonce pregnancy memes

What’s a big celebrity announcement without its attendant memes? Nothing, the internet says!

Beyonce announced on Wednesday that she is expecting a set of twins and social media went into a frenzy. To be frank, we’d be too worried if this didn’t happen but these memes? We kind of didn’t see some of them coming.

Let’s just say Beyonce has effortlessly broken the internet; not only is the photo she used in breaking the news the most liked in Instagram history (8 million likes and still counting), it has also been recreated in absolutely unimaginable and hilarious ways.

Here’s a list of our favourites, they will help you confirm that the internet has gone crazy in real life.

But really, Ciara is pregnant too. She announced that she and Russell Wilson are expecting their first child together. Sadly, no one is talking about because who is Ciara again?

Maybe this is how Blue Ivy really feels about the two humans she will soon be sharing her inheritance with…maybe!

Pharrell Williams just had triplets so we can’t rule out the possibility of this happening in future…

Bitch stole my look…

Is this brilliant or what?

Move over Nicki…

Errrrr…no words

The internet had to make Saltbae Jay

How did we miss the signs?

Ring the alarm!!!

Beyonce, beytwice! This has to be the sickest

What weird names will Bey and Jay come up with this time though?

Not really but whatever you people say…

Ellen too?

Y’all had to drag the Donald into this! He signed the Executive Order that brought about the pregnancy?

