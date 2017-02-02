The internet has no chill… see 15 hilarious Beyonce pregnancy memes

What’s a big celebrity announcement without its attendant memes? Nothing, the internet says!

Beyonce announced on Wednesday that she is expecting a set of twins and social media went into a frenzy. To be frank, we’d be too worried if this didn’t happen but these memes? We kind of didn’t see some of them coming.

- Advertisement -

Let’s just say Beyonce has effortlessly broken the internet; not only is the photo she used in breaking the news the most liked in Instagram history (8 million likes and still counting), it has also been recreated in absolutely unimaginable and hilarious ways.

Here’s a list of our favourites, they will help you confirm that the internet has gone crazy in real life.

But really, Ciara is pregnant too. She announced that she and Russell Wilson are expecting their first child together. Sadly, no one is talking about because who is Ciara again?

Maybe this is how Blue Ivy really feels about the two humans she will soon be sharing her inheritance with…maybe!

Pharrell Williams just had triplets so we can’t rule out the possibility of this happening in future…

Bitch stole my look…

Is this brilliant or what?

Move over Nicki…

Errrrr…no words

The internet had to make Saltbae Jay 

How did we miss the signs?

Ring the alarm!!!

Beyonce, beytwice! This has to be the sickest

What weird names will Bey and Jay come up with this time though?

Not really but whatever you people say…

Ellen too? 

Y’all had to drag the Donald into this! He signed the Executive Order that brought about the pregnancy?

 

 

 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: “woman” “goddess” “fashion icon” | Top 10 tweets about Beyonce’s pregnancy

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

Beyonce shares more pregnancy photos, pays homage to Osun and Yemoja (READ)

See Nigerian celebrities who congratulated Beyoncé on her pregnancy announcement

Fu’ad Lawal: How to write life into dead people

Entertainment Roundup: Beyonce breaks Instagram record as her pregnancy announcement photo hits 7 million likes in 11 hours | More stories

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

The YNaija Tracklist: FG to increase VAT on luxury items | Arms cash: Obanikoro returns N30m, to pay N417m more | More stories

The Thread: Beyonce is pregnant and Twitter can’t hold its peace

Loading...