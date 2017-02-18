Introduction of modular refineries will ensure peace in Niger Delta – Ogbeh

by Azeez Adeniyi

Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh has said the modular refineries to be introduced by the Federal Government will ensure peace in the Niger Delta.

Ogbeh said this while speaking with the Voice of Nigeria.

He said the refineries will provide jobs for youths in the region and put a stop to bombing of pipelines.

He said, “I think it’s about the only way to guarantee peace and full participation by the people of the Niger-Delta in that industry which is their own more or less.

“They will have crude allocated to them, they will refine and if eventually there are about five such refineries in that region one in each of the states or even more, it means instead of exporting crude all the time we will export refined products.”

The minister said he hopes the people of the Niger Delta will be keen to participate.

“My prayer is that the people of the Niger-Delta will respond and that they will be anxious to participate in the ownership and the management of those refineries and I think finally something more concrete is coming on now to stabilize the region,” he said.

