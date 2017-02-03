Investigate my family too for terrorism, Shettima tells security agencies

Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima has called on security agencies to investigate his family too in the efforts to identify sympathizers of terrorist group, Boko Haram.

Shettima stated this in a state broadcast on Friday.

- Advertisement -



He urged the security operatives to investigate everyone, stating that there was no sacred cow in the fight against terrorism.

He said, “Our gallant military and other security agencies have now denied them (insurgents) the use of their former high command, we must remind ourselves that the recapture of Sambisa Forest and the flushing out of the terrorists from most of their former enclaves do not mean that our struggle is over.

“Instead, the terrorists have resorted in their usual cowardly fashion, to stepping up attacks on soft targets. Cowardly and vile attacks such as those on schools, places of worship, markets and other soft targets are signs of the terrorists’ weakness and of their desperation to tell their terror co-travellers around the world, that they are not yet finished.”

He urged the people to be more vigilante more than ever before

He said, “I know the sacrifices many citizens have made and it is because of your devotion that I am urging all the people of Borno State to rise up as one and increase our community vigilance, especially around soft targets.

“We must remobilise ourselves and step up vigilance and community policing around all our public and community centres like mosques, churches, markets, schools, hospitals, shopping complexes, football fields, social gatherings and motor parks.

“We must watch out for strange and suspicious faces, not for the purpose of taking the law into our hands but for reporting these suspicious persons to the nearest security agents for prompt action.

“I urge you, the good people of Borno State, not to despair but to rise as one and stand up to this murderous gasp of a dying insurgency.

He commended parents who turned in their children over involvement in terrorism and those who asked their children to volunteer in the fight against Boko Haram.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments