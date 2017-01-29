IPOB protests are sponsored by S’East politicians – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said politicians in the South East sponsor protests organized by members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra.

National Director of Information for MASSOB, Sunday Okereafor said IPOB gets financial aid to stage protests.

He said IPOB always incite violence during its protests.

Okereafor said IPOB had not shown that it had any agenda towards achieving a sovereign state of Biafra.

He also alleged that some persons were hugely gaining from the continued detention of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

He said, “We welcome genuine protests like the ones always carried out by MASSOB. The IPOB protests are sponsored by politicians.’’

