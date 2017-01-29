IPOB protests are sponsored by S’East politicians – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said politicians in the South East sponsor protests organized by members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra.

National Director of Information for MASSOB, Sunday Okereafor said IPOB gets financial aid to stage protests.

- Advertisement -

He said IPOB always incite violence during its protests.

Okereafor said IPOB had not shown that it had any agenda towards achieving a sovereign state of Biafra.

He also alleged that some persons were hugely gaining from the continued detention of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

He said, “We welcome genuine protests like the ones always carried out by MASSOB. The IPOB protests are sponsored by politicians.’’

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Opinion: The shape of the new Biafra

Agitation for a Biafra nation is a foolish venture – Charly Boy

Opinion: The shape of the new Biafra

Opinion: Biafra, El-zakzaky and the re-incarnated dictator, Buhari

“Why are you postponing Nnamdi Kanu’s human rights case?” | IPOB asks ECOWAS court

Cheta Nwanze: Is Nigeria on the verge of another 1966 crash?

Charly Boy: This illusion called Biafra

Senate begins probe into killing of IPOB members

Opinion: A wedding in America and the reception in Nigeria

Loading...