A video recently posted online by Islamic State terrorists shows a toddler shooting a prisoner dead in Syria.

The child walks through a pit full of broken plastic balls before being handed a gun by a man and he is seen aiming the gun before seemingly pulling the trigger.

Screenshots of the video were published on the Twitter account, @Raqqa_SL, with the caption: ‘new #ISIS propaganda video make small children Slaughtering And executed people #syria #ISIL’.

Watch video;

