Isn’t Joe Biden’s tweet the sweetest thing?

It’s been seven years since Joe Biden began been serving America at President Obama’s side as his Vice President. As Biden prepares to leave the esteemed position, here’s what he has to say:

Jan 20, Jill and I will head home to Delaware the same way I have for 44 years: by train. Serving this country has been our greatest honor. pic.twitter.com/D0g2rEvE9R — Vice President Biden (@VP) January 10, 2017

@VP Beau's passing was both a tragedy for your family as well as the country. Gore, Kerry, Biden…what could have been. We'll miss you. — Mark Hachman (@markhachman) January 10, 2017

@VP thank you for your service – the American people, our country & the world are better off for it. And, loved the sweet ride to #Chile pic.twitter.com/hgsaq6otie — Mike Hammer (@MikeHammerUSA) January 10, 2017

@VP When some leaders speak like this, you are tempted to look in the mirror to reconfirm the type of tribal marks you have — Boason Omofaye (@BBoason) January 10, 2017

We are very tempted to turn to the Nigerian political class and say, shebi you can see ya mate boasting about using public transportation, but we’ll refrain …

And say this instead- awwww, we’ll miss you sir. You did good work.

Comments