Isn’t Joe Biden’s tweet the sweetest thing?

It’s been seven years since Joe Biden began been serving America at President Obama’s side as his Vice President. As Biden prepares to leave the esteemed position, here’s what he has to say:

We are very tempted to turn to the Nigerian political class and say, shebi you can see ya mate boasting about using public transportation, but we’ll refrain …
And say this instead- awwww, we’ll miss you sir. You did good work.

