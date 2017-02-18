Isoken Aruede: Party poopers extraordinaire [NEXT]

by Isoken Aruede

Once upon a time, the young ones used to spend their nights staring at stars under a bonfire or playing games with their neighbor’s turkeys.

Now, you’ll see your average teenager turning up in a club or getting high at some night parry.

Being an intense arts enthusiast, I’d rather spend my nights at The Muson Centre, or at the next peng theatre watching an unforgettably breathtaking dramatic or musical show.

Nevertheless, if your imagination is as sharp as ice, you should be able to accurately picture me at nightclubs as an Alessia Cara over ‘Here’.

Definitely that awkward one who’d order the virgin pineapple juice and spend the night seated at a corner chatting away my hopes and dreams to any interested-looking stranger.

So I’m there asking why they won’t have let me chill here in my t-shirt and leggings with my face free of make-up.

And I ask why we can’t just play those good ‘ol party games like musical chairs with Mr Clown.

I’m curious as to why the liquids are more expensive than my school fees and annual salary combined.

And I wonder if it’s only me smelling all the smelling smells that smell smelly.

And in the midst of all my wondering and questioning and rants upon rants, I start to wonder if the sleeping stranger I’m talking to is still listening to me…

Isoken is an undergraduate of the Pan-Atlantic University; currently studying for a degree in Media & Communication. She has always been interested in creative writing and from the age of 6, and has written a vast number of poems, public speeches, newspaper articles, and short stories. She won the 2013 National Essay Competition organised by the YSCC (Youth Support Counseling Consult) along with the opportunity to tour the U.K upon her victory

