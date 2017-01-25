JAMB, WAEC, NECO, NABTEB harmonise examination timetable

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reached an agreement with other examination bodies on a harmonised timetable.

The West African Examination Council, National Examination Council, National Business and Technical Examination Board and JAMB took the decision during a meeting held at the headquarters of JAMB in Abuja.

The decision was necessary to avoid further overlapping of examinations, which had led to the disqualification of numerous candidates.

Spokesperson of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin said all the bodies “unanimously agreed to harmonise the examination timetable because of the desire of the candidates for qualitative tertiary education.”

He said, “…At the end of the brainstorming session, it was resolved that WAEC would speak to all its authorities that from 2018, specifically between March and April, a window of two weeks should be created where all other examinations that have nothing to do with Nigeria will be held so as to allow a window for JAMB to conduct its examination.

“The bodies agreed that for the purpose of the 2017 UTME, JAMB will shift its examinations to allow students face WAEC, NECO and NABTEB. However, a 10-day window for JAMB’s UTME has been created by all examination bodies for JAMB to conduct its examination. In view of this, JAMB will soon announce the commencement of the sale of the 2017/2018 admission forms for UTME and Direct Entry candidates.”

He said NECO and NABTEB also adjusted their timetables to avoid clash of subjects.

