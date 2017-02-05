James Ibori may have just opened a Twitter account. Here are his first tweets

Former Delta governor and ex-convict, James Onanefe Ibori may have just opened a Twitter account.

Ibori, who arrived Nigeria on Saturday was picked up at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja by the Department of State Services (DSS).

He later left the DSS Headquarters for hometown, Oghara in Delta after meeting with Lawal Daura, head of the secret police.

Good morning Nigerians#myfirstTweet — Chief James O. Ibori (@ChiefIbori) February 5, 2017

The energy yesterday was electrifying and intimidating. I'm grateful. — Chief James O. Ibori (@ChiefIbori) February 5, 2017

