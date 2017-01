President of the Gambia Yayha Jammeh has pleaded with chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ellen Sirleaf to allow the Gambia Supreme Court determine his fate.

In a telephone conversation with Sirleaf, who is part of the ECOWAS mediation team to resolve the impasse, Jammeh urged Sirleaf to allow the judges sit and decide his fate.

