President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday arrived Banjul, Gambia to continue his role as the ECOWAS head of mediation to convince Yayha Jammeh to reliquinsh power come January 19, 2017.

Buhari was accompanied by Liberian president Mrs. Ellen Sirleaf and former Ghanaian president, John Mahama.

During the meeting, the ECOWAS Mediation Mission team met with Jammeh and his Vice, Isatou Njie-Saidy.

