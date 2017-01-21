Jammeh set to leave Gambia for Equatorial Guinea

Former leader of The Gambia, Yayha Jammeh is expected to leave the country aboard a Mauritanian aircraft for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on Saturday.

“I have decided today in good conscience to relinquish the mantle of leadership of this great nation with infinite gratitude to all Gambians,” Jammeh said on state television in the early hours of Saturday.

- Advertisement -



“My decision today was not dictated by anything else than the supreme interest of you, the Gambian people and our dear country,” he said following hours of talks with Guinea’s Alpha Conde and Mauritania’s Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz.

The agreement “foresees the departure of Yahya Jammeh from The Gambia for an African country with guarantees for himself, his family and his relatives,” Abdel Aziz said on return to Nouakchott in remarks quoted by the official AMI news agency.

- Advertisement -



Comments