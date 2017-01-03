BREAKING: Jigawa Assembly speaker impeached

The speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Idris Garba has been impeached.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Garba was removed by members of the house Tuesday morning and Alhaji Isa Idris was elected as his replacement.

Garba’s impeachment makes him the third speaker to lose his post in recent days across Nigeria.

Last week, Abia State House of Assembly had three speakers in the space of 24 hours.

In Rivers, speaker Adams Dabutorudima resigned as was replaced by Ibani Ikuinyi–Owaji.

