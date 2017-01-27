Jigawa Poly students sleep in mosques over increase in hostel fees

Some students of Jigawa Polytechnic, Dutse have reportedly been sleeping in the institution’s mosque following an increase in the school’s hostel fee.

A student, Mallam Yusufel Idris said the hostel fee for each student was increased from N3000 to N5000 by the institution authorities.

- Advertisement -

Idris said the institution has refused to rescind its decision despite efforts by students to persuade the authorities.

Another student, Malam Kabiru Musa said some students were left with no option than to sleep in the mosque.

“This is the naked truth I am telling you”, he said.

The institution’s Director of Administration and Academic Planning, Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim said the authorities were unaware that students were sleeping in the mosque.

Ibrahim said the school increased hostel accommodation fees to cover for ongoing general renovations.

“We don’t have any option than to increase our fees to solve the problems,” he said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Abductors of Nigerian-Turkish school students, staff will be arrested, prosecuted – Amosun

Freed Nigerian-Turkish school students, staff meet Gov. Amosun

Suspected herdsmen kill 5 College of Education students in Kaduna

UNIOSUN declares holiday after death of another student

Turkish school kidnap: Leader of kidnap syndicate arrested

Oyo Governor, Ajimobi dares protesting LAUTECH students, says ‘Do your worst’ (WATCH)

LAUTECH students to stage protest over 7-month strike

The Thread: After the fire, YABATECH school authority has done nothing for the affected students

Students survive road crash on Lokoja-Abuja highway

Loading...