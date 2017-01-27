Jigawa Poly students sleep in mosques over increase in hostel fees

Some students of Jigawa Polytechnic, Dutse have reportedly been sleeping in the institution’s mosque following an increase in the school’s hostel fee.

A student, Mallam Yusufel Idris said the hostel fee for each student was increased from N3000 to N5000 by the institution authorities.

- Advertisement -



Idris said the institution has refused to rescind its decision despite efforts by students to persuade the authorities.

Another student, Malam Kabiru Musa said some students were left with no option than to sleep in the mosque.

“This is the naked truth I am telling you”, he said.

The institution’s Director of Administration and Academic Planning, Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim said the authorities were unaware that students were sleeping in the mosque.

Ibrahim said the school increased hostel accommodation fees to cover for ongoing general renovations.

“We don’t have any option than to increase our fees to solve the problems,” he said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments