How Jonathan, Wike frustrated efforts to take possession of seized helicopters – Amaechi

Former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi has said former President Goodluck Jonathan and governor Nyesom Wike frustrated attempts by his administration to take possession of the two helicopters seized by the Nigerian Customs and handed over to the Nigerian Air Force.

Wike had claim that the choppers were bought by Amaechi’s administration.

In a statement on Sunday, Amaechi said his administration decided to purchase the helicopters to fight criminals and kidnappers.

The statement read, “With a strong political will to tackle these menace and make the State a safe place, Amaechi initiated a lot of measures to deal with the menace.

“Purchasing these helicopters was one of the measures the Amaechi administration took to curb the clandestine and criminal activities in the state.

“And the decision to go for these helicopters was based on the advice and recommendation of security experts and specialists that were working closely with our Nigerian security agents to rid the state of these criminals- kidnappers, pipeline vandals, vicious political cultists etc.

“Sequel to the recommendation of security experts, the Rivers State Government bought the two Bell 412 security surveillance helicopters during the administration of Amaechi, in collaboration with the federal government through the office of the National Security Adviser.”

The minister said the Federal Government gave its approval and was impressed by the step.

It added, “To show their support, the Federal government through the office of the NSA contributed $15m, about half of the total sum, towards the purchase of the helicopters. Also, the then former President Goodluck Jonathan administration granted waivers to the Rivers State government to purchase and import the helicopters.”

He said Jonathan’s government later frustrated efforts to take possession of the helicopters.

It said, “However, trouble started many months later when the helicopters became ready for the Rivers State Government to take possession of them and use to fight crime and the criminals in the land and creeks of the State.

“The President Goodluck Jonathan administration frustrated and rebuffed all attempts by Amaechi and the Rivers State government to take possession of the helicopters.

“Note that the said helicopters were partly funded by the Federal Government and that would be operated and managed by federal security agencies in collaboration with the Rivers State government.

“This strange twist was most baffling to the Rivers State government. Many would recall that, Amaechi as Governor of Rivers State at different times cried out, spoke loudly about the refusal of the President Goodluck Jonathan administration to allow the Rivers State government takes possession of the security surveillance helicopters.

“It was about security, the safety of lives and properties, but the Jonathan administration refused and bluntly blocked the Rivers State government from taking possession of the helicopters.

“The same helicopters the Federal Government had months back, partly funded and had granted approvals and waivers for the purchase and importation into the country.”

