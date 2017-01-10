The News Blog

Journalists barred from monitoring Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Justice Binta Nyako, presiding judge on the trial of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Tuesday shut out journalists at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

TheCable reports that journalists were later allowed into the court room after much protest but were confined to the back and a fabric used to blank them out of the proceedings.

A group of Pro-Biafra protesters had stormed the court but were not allowed into the court.

Nyako had ruled in December 2016 that witnesses of the Federal Government in the trial be shielded.

