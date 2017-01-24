JTF kills 2 kidnappers in Bayelsa

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) codenamed Operation Delta Safe have killed 2 suspected waterways criminals in Bayelsa State.

The troops raided a militant camp and killed the two suspects, following a tip-off from a local vigilante group.

One of the suspects, simply identified as Labista, was said to have been on security agencies watch-list for some time.

He was said to have at different times engaged in high-profile kidnapping, killing of security personnel in ambush, piracy, armed robbery and other criminal activities.”

He and the other suspect had attempted to jump into the river in a bid to escape, but were eventually overpowered by the superior firepower of the troops.

The bodies of the two notorious criminals, which were later found floating on water, have been reportedly deposited at a morgue.

Two single barrel guns, a cutlass and four-speed boats were recovered from the suspects.

Commander Operation DELTA SAFE, Rear Admiral Apochi Ogabu Suleiman, in a statement signed by Coordinator, Joint Media Campaign Centre, Lt. Col. Olaolu Marcellinus Daudu assured the people of their safety.

He said, “Operation DELTA SAFE remains focused on its mandate to protect oil and gas infrastructure, deter militancy, sea piracy, crude oil theft, operation of illegal oil refinery and other forms of crime and criminality.”

