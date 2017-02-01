Just In: APC supporters protesting at Ondo Assembly complex

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently protesting at the Ondo State House of Assembly complex.

The protesters are against the presentation of the state’s budget by Governor Olusegun Mimiko three weeks to the end of his tenure.

- Advertisement -

The protesters also said they were  also protesting against an alleged move by the governor to send 38 bills to the state assembly for passage into law.

Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, leader of the protesters said one of the bills will ensure that the governor earns life pension.

“We want to appeal to the Governor to leave the state peacefully and not create burden on the incoming administration with his 2017 budget.” Ogunleye stated.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

“I stand with you and Nigerians on this protest”, Fayose tells 2face

I apologize for calling you an illiterate | Professor tells 2baba

It’s senseless to think i will sponsor protest against a govt I am part of – Akpabio

We have not seen one useful criticism of Tuface’s planned protests

7 things we learnt from 2face’s address on the proposed march

The Thread: Burning questions for 2Baba’s critics

The Thread: The 2Baba protest that everybody is arguing about

Stop being a 2face hater | Ruggedman slams Blackface

The YNaija Cover this morning – the 31st of January

Loading...