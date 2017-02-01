Just In: APC supporters protesting at Ondo Assembly complex

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently protesting at the Ondo State House of Assembly complex.

The protesters are against the presentation of the state’s budget by Governor Olusegun Mimiko three weeks to the end of his tenure.

The protesters also said they were also protesting against an alleged move by the governor to send 38 bills to the state assembly for passage into law.

Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, leader of the protesters said one of the bills will ensure that the governor earns life pension.

“We want to appeal to the Governor to leave the state peacefully and not create burden on the incoming administration with his 2017 budget.” Ogunleye stated.

