Just In: Banky W’s Lekki home gutted by fire

Fire has destroyed a property located along Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1 occupied by singer Banky W, Punch reports.

According to the news platform, a neighbour confirmed that the fire which started at about 6am was caused by a faulty air conditioner.

The neighbour said, “The fire started around 6am and all of us came out to assist Banky in putting out the fire.

“However, Fire service officials arrived around 7.30.

“So many items were destroyed including Banky’s awards but officials of the fire service arrived over an hour late.”