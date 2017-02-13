Just In: Court adjourns Patience Jonathan’s $15m suit

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday adjourned to March 6 the suit filed by former first lady, Patience Jonathan, seeking to un-freeze her bank accounts.

Mrs. Jonathan had filed the suit suing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after the agency froze the bank accounts containing a total of $15 million.

She is demanding $200 million as damages.

The judge adjourned the matter based on requests from the defence counsel seeking more time to study the case.

