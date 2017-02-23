Just In: Court dismisses Metuh’s application to present Dasuki as witness

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application by Olisa Metuh to compel former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki to appear as a witness in his case.

Metuh is facing trial for allegedly receiving N400 million from Dasuki.

The court also refused his plea to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) for treatment.

Presiding Judge, Okon Abang said the application lacked merit and that Dasuki was not a “compellable witness”.

Okon said Metuh had not made any attempt to apply to the Department of State Security to produce Dasuki in court as a witness.

The judge said it was part of tactics to frustrate the trial.

The judge ruled, “From the fact deposed to an affidavit it seems to me, it does seem to me that the first defendant has not been healed of the ailment since the earlier decision.

“Why did the first defendant not appeal against the earlier decision? Why did he come to this court?

“The first should not create problems for the court.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments