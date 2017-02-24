Just In: Court grants Seun Egbegbe N5m bail

by Dolapo Adelana

The Federal High Court in Lagos has granted Seun Egbegbe and one Mr. Oyekan Ayomide bail in the sum of five million naira, according to Sahara Reporters.

Both men were arrested for defrauding some Bureau De Change operatives of over N40.647 million between 2016 and February 2017 before he was apprehended by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo who presided over the case ruled that Egbegbe should be granted bail once he meets the requirements.

“Both accused should be granted bail of N5million with two sureties each in a sum of N2.5million. That is four sureties altogether. One of the sureties must be a civil servant who has attained level 16 while the other surety must be a land owner in any part of Lagos metropolis.”

“The landowner must submit Certificate of Ownership of the landed property and while the civil servant must submit his international passport to the court. The four sureties must swear to an affidavit while the house and office addresses and telephone number will be verified by the court,” she added.

Egbegbe will remain in prison custody pending fulfillment of bail conditions.

