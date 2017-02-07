Just In: EFCC pick up ex-Katsina governor Shema at court premises

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has whisked former Katsina governor Ibrahim Shema, Daily Trust reports.

According to the newspaper, Shema was picked up at the main exit of the court premises on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Operatives of the anti-graft agency barricaded the exit as Shema was about leaving the court premises.

The ex-governor was asked to alight from his car and instructed to join an EFCC vehicle which led to stand off for about an hour.

The EFCC operatives later entered Shema’s car as they drove along on their convoy.

At the last court sitting, the commission had complained about Shema refusing to fulfilling one of his bail conditions, by making himself available when needed.

However, Shema’s spokeman Olawale Jumoke said “Shema was not arrested”.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

I have no plan to return N26m to EFCC – Fani-Kayode

EFCC has re-frozen my accounts – Fayose

Fayose vows to fight back as EFCC freezes his accounts again

N250million gatehouse, 150 cows for Mugabe | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

Just In: Ex-FCT minister’s son granted N100m bail

Senate to allow Magu defend EFCC budget

Arms fund: ‘Obanikoro returns N30m to EFCC’

EFCC invites ex-OAU VC, bursar over alleged fraud

Corruption must be your worst enemy, Magu tells EFCC cadets

Loading...