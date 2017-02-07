Just In: EFCC pick up ex-Katsina governor Shema at court premises

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has whisked former Katsina governor Ibrahim Shema, Daily Trust reports.

According to the newspaper, Shema was picked up at the main exit of the court premises on Tuesday.

Operatives of the anti-graft agency barricaded the exit as Shema was about leaving the court premises.

The ex-governor was asked to alight from his car and instructed to join an EFCC vehicle which led to stand off for about an hour.

The EFCC operatives later entered Shema’s car as they drove along on their convoy.

At the last court sitting, the commission had complained about Shema refusing to fulfilling one of his bail conditions, by making himself available when needed.

However, Shema’s spokeman Olawale Jumoke said “Shema was not arrested”.

