Just In: Gambia’s Barrow to remain in Senegal until inauguration

Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow is set to remain in neighbouring Senegal at the request of West African leaders until his planned inauguration, Senegalese sources said Sunday.

“Senegalese President Macky Sall accepted on Saturday in Bamako to welcome Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow in Dakar until his inauguration,” due on January 19, the official APS agency said citing an official.

According to a source with the Senegalese presidency, who spoke with AFP, said Barrow was in Dakar following consultations with the leaders of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) at a Bamako summit.

