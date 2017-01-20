The News Blog

Just In: One killed as IPOB rally for Trump turns violent

One person has been killed at the solidarity rally organised by the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) for Donald Trump.

According to The Punch the rally holding in Port Harcourt turned violent making security operatives to shoot killing one person and injuring several others.

The incident occurred around 10:20am in Okporo around Artillery axis of Port Harcourt, as the IPOB members planned to march towards Mile One through Aba Road in the Rivers State capital.

A security source, who confirmed the incident, said some of the advancing IPOB members, who were carrying and waving Biafra, American, Israeli and Russian flags refused to stop when they were asked to do so.

