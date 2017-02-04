Just In: James Ibori arrives Nigeria

Former Delta State governor, James Ibori has arrived Nigeria.

It was gathered that Ibori arrived Abuja on Saturday morning.

He had been released from prison last year after serving four and half years for money laundering.

Ibori had appeared before a UK court on Friday for his asset forfeiture hearing.

The British Government had accused him of stealing about $250m from the Delta State Government part of which was used in buying six houses and luxury vehicles in the UK, the United States and South Africa.

Details later…

