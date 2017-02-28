Just In: Medview Airline plane develops fault midair

A Medview Airline flight from Lagos to Abuja has been suspended midair after the plane developed faults, Premium Times reports.

According to a passenger, the pilot on the plane with flight number VL 2102 had assured the passengers that all is well even after the fault was spotted before takeoff.

A few minutes after take-off, the plane had to return to the Lagos Airport due to the problem.

“They want to kill over 100 passengers with their faulty plane” a passenger, Oladejo Olowu, said.

This comes after a Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to Air Peace on Monday suffered a burst tyre while preparing for take-off at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Details later…

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Luxury bus crash: How woman jumped out of window to save her baby – Eyewitness

Passengers escape death as aircraft tyre burst at Lagos airport

Number of air travellers have reduced due to recession – FAAN

Loading...
Loading...