JUST IN: NCAA fines Arik N6m for luggage delay

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority said it has fined Arik Air N6m for delaying and not transporting passengers’ luggage from London to Lagos from the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of December, 2016.

The NCAA also ordered the airline to pay each affected passenger, the sum of $150 as compensation within 30 days of the issuance of the letter.

In a letter with reference number NCAA/DG/CSLA/RM/1-06/16/439 dated 22nd December, 2016, the agency said Arik flouted its orders to freight all backlog of short-landed luggage to Lagos within 48 hours on December 6.

“Similarly, the carrier declined to offer care and compensation to the affected passengers which were unanimously agreed for $150. In addition, the airline did not inform the passengers at the soonest practicable time that their checked-in baggage would be off-loaded as required by Part 19.7.2 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs),2015,” the NCAA said.

