Just In: Osinbajo inspects Kaduna Airport ahead of closure of Abuja Airport (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana

Acting president Yemi Osinbajo is currently inspecting the Kaduna Airport to see its level of preparedness ahead of the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Osinbajo, who was accompanied by Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi is at the airport which will serve as an alternative following the planned closure of the Abuja Airport.

The Abuja Airport will be closed for six weeks beginning from March 8, to enable the authorities fix its faulty runway.

