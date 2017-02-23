Just In: Osinbajo pays surprise visit to Lagos Airport, inspects facilities (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on an unannounced visit, accordingly to his media aide, Laolu Akande.

Osinbajo also took time out to inspect the airport’s facilities.

“Ag President Osinbajo now on a surprise visit to Murtala Int’l Airport days after approving 60-day reform plan to ease biz in the country,” Akande tweeted.

“Ag President Osinbajo at Lagos Int’l airport checking out toilets, carousels, immigration, toilets in the airport – to see things for himself.”

Watch video below:

