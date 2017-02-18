Just In: Osinbajo signs 7 bills passed by National Assembly

by Azeez Adeniyi

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has assented to 7 bills passed by the National Assembly.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang on Saturday.

According to Enang, the bills include; OATHS (AMENDMENT)ACT, 2017; DEFENCE SPACE ADMINISTRATION ACT, 2017; VETERINARY SURGEONS (AMENDMENT)ACT 2017; NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSOR BOARD(AMENDMENT)ACT 2017; PENSION RIGHTS OF JUDGES (AMENDMENT ACT) 2017; NIGERIA INSTITUTE OF SOCIAL SCIENCE (ESTABLISHMENT,ETC)ACT 2017; MORTGAGE INSTITUTIONS (AMENDMENT) 2016

Enang said the Acts, other than the Defence Space Administration Act, and Institute of soil science are mainly amendments to the Principal Act intended to bring the Acts in conformity with current realities.

