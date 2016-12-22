JUST IN: Police rescue kidnapped Delta monarch

The Delta State Police Command said it has rescued Ovie of Agbarha-Warri Kingdom less than 24 hours after he was kidnapped along the Ughelli/Asaba Expressway, Delta State.

It was learnt that he was rescued by a team of local vigilante groups and the Delta State Police Command led by its commissioner, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, at about 3:12am on Thursday morning.

Delta State Police Commissioner confirmed the release of the monarch, stating that he was relaxing at an undisclosed hotel.

Ibrahim said his team and 30 local vigilante groups combed the Ossissa forest along the area.

Ibrahim said, “The Ovie has been rescued by a police crack team personally led by me. The monarch’s abductors were fleeing with him to a different location after our men combed the entire bush in search for him.

“The monarch was abducted by herdsmen. They are very conversant with the bush even more than the indigenes. Our men sighted the movement of the hoodlums through a torch light and we shot into the air which they responded. They engaged us (police) in exchange of gun fire and left the monarch behind.

“There was laxity on the part of the driver who sighted the kidnappers robbing other vehicles but refused to reverse the car for safety. We have learnt our lessons from the kidnap of the monarch. The lesson is that we all need to be alert and vigilant.”

