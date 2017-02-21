Just In: Senator Andy Uba defects to PDP

by Dolapo Adelana

The Senator representing Anambra South senatorial district in the eighth Assembly, Andy Uba has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senate President Bukola Saraki announced Uba’s defection on the floor of the Senate during Tuesday’s plenary.

During plenary, Saraki also read a letter from Acting President Yemi Osinbajo requesting for the confirmation of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

