Just In: Soludo, Utomi demand Nnamdi Kanu’s release

by Dolapo Adelana

Former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Chukwuma Soludo and a one-time presidential candidate, Prof. Pat Utomi have demanded the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking under the aegis of ‘Nzuko Umunna’, a pan-Igbo group, they also called for the release of his colleagues who are in jail.

Soludo, who delivered the group’s statement in Abuja on Tuesday, condemned the killing of IPOB members in the south-east.

“We are a delegation of Nzuko Umunna, a pan-Igbo group,‎” he said.

‎”We visited Nnamdi Kanu to hear his own point of view as well as share our own point of view with him.

“We believe that Nigeria has the potential to be great, and like most countries has its own challenges.

“Nigeria has never been more divided than now. Most discerning patriots have come to the conclusion that Nigeria has currently structured is destined to be a failed state‎.

“It is our considered view that most of the agitation is in response to a looting elite. We do not condone violence.

“We note that in 2015 Nigerians voted for change. As the ruling party, the APC has it duty to deliver to the Nigerian people.

“So far APC seems to have abandoned its cardinal duty to Nigeria.

‎”We are in a state of emergency at all levels.

‎”We demand the urgent release of Nnamdi Kanu, and his colleagues as part of the process of engineering a new Nigeria.

“No citizen of Nigeria deserves the treatment that is being meted to Nnamdi Kanu and his colleagues‎. Nnamdi Kanu is not above the law, and he should not be put below the law.”