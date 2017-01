Kidnappers of three students and five employees of the Nigerian Turkish International Colleges (NTIC), Ogun have set them free.

According to The Nation, they were released at about 8:45p.m on Tuesday and have been reunited with their families.

Earlier on Tuesday the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Kayode Aderanti said those kidnapped would soon regain their freedom.

