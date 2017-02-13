Justice Ngwuta’s trial: FG appoints new prosecutor

The Federal Government has appointed Olufemi Fakunle of the Federal Ministry of Justice as prosecution counsel in the trial of Supreme Court Justice, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta.

Following the withdrawal of former lead counsel, Charles Adeogun-Philips, Fakunle announced his appearance on Monday.

Fakunle sought an adjournment stating that she needs to study the file and interview the witnesses.

Justice John Tsoho, adjourned the case to March 16 and 17, 2017, for continuation of trial.

Justice Ngwuta is one of the justices arrested and detained by the Department of State Services, DSS, on October 8, 2016 for alleged corruption and breach of professional ethics.

