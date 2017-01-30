Justin Trudeau and the protesting Americans are the only winners after Trump’s first week in office

Within hours of being sworn in a week ago, Mr. Trump took his first step to fulfilling his promise about repealing ObamaCare. He signed an executive order to “minimise the unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens” of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).The order directs the head of Health and Human Services and other departments to use their authority to “waive, defer, grant exemptions from or delay the implementation of any provision or requirement of the act that would impose a fiscal burden on any state or cost, fee, penalty, or regulatory burden on individuals, families, healthcare providers, health insurers patients, recipients of healthcare services, purchasers of health insurance or makers of medical devices, products and medications.”

Trump’s border wall

Mr. Trump signed an executive order at the Department of Homeland security on Wednesday that calls on the department’s secretary to “take all appropriate steps to immediately plan, design, and construct a physical wall along the southern border, using appropriate materials and technology to most effectively achieve complete operational control of the southern border.”

Mr Trump has been so sure and said as much, that Mexico would pay for the construction of the wall but the Mexican President, Enrique Pena Nieto was adamant about not dropping a dime for a wall he didn’t ask for. Even when Trump tried to strongarm him by giving an ultimatum based on their planned meeting, Nieto quickly pulled out of the meeting saying Mexico was not going to pay for the wall.

Even in the United States elite and academic circle, Trump’s wall is either never going to happen or will cost the country some $40 billion, which is many more billions more than Trump’s lightweight and untrue estimate which he still insists Mexico will refund. Philip Schrag, a law professor has said that “the challenges of building a physical wall in that terrain are going to mean that this is an extremely expensive project, requiring billions of dollars of appropriations over a period of years.”

Defunding “sanctuary cities”

Trump also exhibited his lack of understanding about many United States’ procedures this week. When he signed an executive order to allow the attorney general and homeland security secretary to make a determination whether certain cities, known as “sanctuary cities,” are not eligible for federal grants. That the order, according to the Wall Street Journal already is dead on arrival because there are so many U.S High Court precedents that will set it aside or at least limit its reach and states like New York have already vowed to challenge the order.

Keystone and Dakota Access Pipelines

On Tuesday, The Donald signed memoranda that attempt to renew the process for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which was halted by Obama and the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline which poses health and water-related risks to so many people.

For the Keystone pipeline, the action invites TransCanada to “re-submit” an application for a presidential permit for the construction and operation of the pipeline that would carry petroleum from Canada into the U.S.

Reinstating the global gag rule on abortion

On Monday, Trump issued a memorandum that reinstates the Gag rule which retracts U.S funding from health organisations that support or even talk about abortion as an alternative to women whether in America or outside. You can read more about this here.

He directed his Secretary of State to ensure that “U.S. taxpayer dollars do not fund organisations or programs that support or participate in the management of a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilisation.” Democrats have called the policy a “global gag rule” and have blasted the president for taking this action.

Withdrawing from Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP)

Mr. Trump directed the withdrawal of “the United States as a signatory to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). He also permanently withdrew the United States from TPP negotiations, and to begin pursuing, wherever possible, bilateral trade negotiations to promote American industry, protect American workers, and raise American wages in furtherance of his America-first promise.

Government-wide freeze on regulations and media relations

White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus said in a memo last Friday that he was communicating a request from the president to the heads of all government agencies that no new regulations could be submitted to the Federal Register until the head of a department or agency, selected by Mr. Trump, can review and approve the regulation.

For this to properly work, he also instructed that the agencies must seize all communication with the press or via websites and blogs.

Misspelling the British Prime Minister’s name.

White House officials did a major goof when Theresa May visited the Oval last week. They misspelt her name as “Teresa May” instead of “Theresa”.

Expanding the military

Mr. Trump also signed another executive order on Friday that he said would result in “a great rebuilding of the armed services of the United States. As we prepare our budget request for Congress,” he said, “… our military strength will be questioned by no one,” but neither will the nation’s commitment to peace.

“We will always have your back,” he vowed to an audience at the Pentagon. However, no one in the United States seems to care what Trump has to say because there have only been nation-wide protests against him on every single thing in and outside the United States.