Kaduna govt. confirms release of German archaeologists

by Dolapo Adelana

The Kaduna government has confirmed the release of two German archaeologists kidnapped in the state on Wednesday.

In a statement on Sunday by Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, Governor El-Rufai thank security agencies for their release.

“The abducted German archaeologist, Professor Peter Breunij, and his research assistant, Johannes Buringer, have been freed.

“A Kaduna State Government statement said that Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has commended the security agencies for their efforts in securing the release of the Germans.”

The German were abducted on Wednesday in Jenjela village, Kagargo Local Government Area of Kaduna State.