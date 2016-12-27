Kaduna killings: Herdsmen attack another community, soldiers arrest two

The Goska attack in Kaduna State carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen between Saturday and Sunday has led to the death of 11 people, Punch reports.

A community leader from Goska also said four boys and two women, all indigenes of the village, were still missing after the raid on the village.

In the same vein, troops arrested two men in a Volkswagen car with live ammunition on Monday.

The GOC, Maj. Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade has ordered the deployment of troops to Ninte community where attacks were being carried out.

A leader in the community however said the presence of the soldiers didn’t stop the herdsmen from wreaking havoc.

He said, “There is a large presence of police operatives in Goska now. But as far as we are concern, it means nothing to us. They have burnt the whole town and destroyed what we have.

“This morning (Monday), we counted 11 corpses and 15 other injured persons. We are still looking for four boys and two women. So, it does not matter whether the police are here or not. They have done their worse.”

