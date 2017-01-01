Kaduna killings: Police to set up mobile base

The Police on Saturday said it would set up a mobile police base in Kafanchan as part of efforts to stop killings in Southern part of Kaduna State.

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris said this during a visit to the area by newsmen.

Idris said the police has set up a panel to investigate a claim that 800 people were killed in the area.

“From the discussion I had with Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-rufai, we have decided to station a mobile police base in Kafanchan.

“We are here to see things for ourselves so that we have a lasting peace in the whole area.’’

He said most of the leaders of the villages had a lot to contribute to peace and unity of the area.

“Some of the community leaders need to be cautioned. They are contributing to creating situation that does not exist.’’

Comments

Follow us on Twitter @YNaija
SHARE
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Loading...