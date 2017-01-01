Kaduna killings: Police to set up mobile base

The Police on Saturday said it would set up a mobile police base in Kafanchan as part of efforts to stop killings in Southern part of Kaduna State.

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris said this during a visit to the area by newsmen.

Idris said the police has set up a panel to investigate a claim that 800 people were killed in the area.

“From the discussion I had with Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-rufai, we have decided to station a mobile police base in Kafanchan.

“We are here to see things for ourselves so that we have a lasting peace in the whole area.’’

He said most of the leaders of the villages had a lot to contribute to peace and unity of the area.

“Some of the community leaders need to be cautioned. They are contributing to creating situation that does not exist.’’

