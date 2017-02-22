Kaduna Police confirm kidnap of German professor

by Dolapo Adelana

The Kaduna Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of a German Professor of Archaeology, Peter Breunij and his associate, Johannes Buringer, The Punch reports.

Both men were abducted by gunmen at Jenjela village in Kagarko local government of Kaduna.

Accoe newspaper, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Aliyu Usman, said the police in the state and villagers had swung into action to rescue the victims.

Usman said, “Yes, I have confirmed the kidnap of the German archaeologist and his associate. The Anti-kidnap squad of the force, assisted by the villagers and the Special Force deployed by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for southern Kaduna are working towards rescuing the victims.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments