How Kaduna refinery loses N2.2bn annually – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), says its subsidiary, ‎Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), loses about N2.2 billion annually ‎to illegal tapping of its raw water pipeline.

NNPC group general manager, group public affairs division, Ndu Ughamadu, said this in a statement released on Thursday.‎

He said the raw water pipeline that runs from Kaduna river generates power for the running of the refinery, which serves as coolants for equipment and combats fire outbreaks.

“Sequel to the series of tapping, the refinery now spends more on diesel and other material inputs in the maintenance of its generators and other equipment,” he said.

According to him, the KRPC managing director, Idi Mukhtar, lamented that settlers who encroached the company\s premises, consumed the water, causing additional burden to the refinery’s industrial requirements.

‎He added that the encroachment slows down the build-up rate of water in the reserve tanks, which endangers the refinery as “the plant is expected to maintain a minimum level of water requirement that is considered safe for operations”.

“The illegal acts are committed mostly in Janruwa, Kamazo, Namaigero and Mahuta areas of Kaduna metropolis, which are the communities along the raw water intake pipeline right of way,” he said.

“We need to put more effort to meet our industrial requirements because of the incidents of illegal tapping of our water pipeline.”

