Kaduna relaxes curfew in Jema’a and Kaura LGs

by Dolapo Adelana

The Kaduna State Government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas.

A government statement, signed by Samuel Aruwan, Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, said the curfew will now be enforced only between 6pm and 6am daily. This follows an assessment by the security agencies who requested the relaxation of the curfew.

The government announcement added that the relaxed curfew will also assist the engagement between community leaders in the area and the security agencies. This is part of the measures being pursued to stabilize the area and further peace-building.

The relaxation of the curfew becomes effective immediately.

