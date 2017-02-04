Kaduna relaxes Zangon-Kataf curfew as clashes reduce

The Kaduna State Government on Saturday relaxed the 24-hour curfew on  Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement in Kaduna.

Aruwan said  the decision was taken by the Kaduna State Security Council after reviewing the situation in the area.

He said the curfew would now take effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day.

He called on residents of the area to uphold peace to ensure a return to normalcy.

Clashes between various communities in Southern Kaduna had prompted the state government to impose curfew on three local government areas.

Although the curfew was relaxed later, a fresh one was imposed in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area  on Jan. 18 following another round of clashes in the area.

