Kashamu Buruji can be extradited, US court rules

US security agents can arrest Senator Buruji Kashamu for drug trafficking, a US court has ruled.

The court rejected Kashamu’s appeal to

- Advertisement -



prevent his abduction by US authorities to face heroin trafficking charges.

The court said his arrest in collaboration with local authorities will not be seen as an abduction.

Kashamu was alleged to have been the leader of a heroin cartel in Chicago in the 90s.

Kashamu has maintained that his dead brother was responsible for the crimes he’s being accused of.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments