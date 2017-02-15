Katsina lawmaker, Sani Bello is dead

by Dolapo Adelana

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara Wednesday mourned the passing of a lawmaker from Katsina State, Bello Sani, who died early this morning.

Sani, who died at the age of 51 was until his death the representative of Mashi/Dvisi Federal Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress

“Our late colleague was humane, principled and a cosmopolitan who interacted freely with all members,” the Speaker said in a statement while condoling with his family.

