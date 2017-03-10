Kemen says what he did to T-Boss was only a game, and Payporte clearly agrees #BBNaija

“I knew that everybody was playing the game in the house at the same time competing for the prize. I realised that I overplayed my game which brought about my disqualification“.

Those are words from the “apology” from former #BBNaija housemate Ekemini Ekerette, popularly known as Kemen.

He was, as you most likely know, disqualified from the competition and kicked out of the house due to his inappropriate sexual actions towards housemate, T-Boss.

Nigerians have, rightfully, expressed outrage over Kemen’s actions, (save for the confused few who are kissing his feet because of his insult of an apology)

T-Boss herself has already expressed shock, confusion and shame about the actions. The organisers of the show clearly thought Kemen’s actions egregious enough that not only was he disqualified, but counseling sessions regarding sexual consent were organised for the remaining housemates.

But somehow, despite all of this, Payporte deems it fit to continue to support the guy. We were angry about this, but now, we’re asking, why should we be?

Actually, we’re still angry, but we realize we shouldn’t be surprised at all. After all, Kemen still doesn’t acknowledge what was wrong about what he did. He says it was part of the game, in a statement that was reposted by Payporte.

Clearly they don’t disagree. These were the same people who described Kemen’s disqualification as a result of his violation of house rules after he had been given previous strikes, neglecting to acknowledge that what Kemen did wasn’t just a game, or a breach of “rules,” but an actual crime.

Congratulations Payporte, you continue to play yourselves.