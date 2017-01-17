Kidnappers of Turkish school students reduce ransom to N750m

Kidnappers of 10 students and staff of the Nigerian Turkish International School, Ogun State have reduced the ransom from N1.2bn to N750m, Vanguard reports.

The gunmen had N200 million as ransom on the Turkish Mathematics teacher, Miss Deria and N50 million for each student.

It was learnt that there has been disagreement between parents of the abducted students, as some of them have started negotiating with the kidnappers individually.

A parent said, “The decision was to pool resources together and pay for their release. But as it is now, some of us are bargaining individually. Some even said they would pay between N10 to N15 million while some of us have not been able to raise up to N3 million.

“For instance, one of the abducted staff is the bread winner of her home. Tell me, where will her family get such amount to pay?

“Friends and relatives have been pooling resources together, yet I have not been able to raise up to N2 million. This is the third day and no hope yet for my daughter’s release. My worry is that my daughter is very fragile. Only God knows the psychological and emotional trauma she will be going through at her tender age.

“Her mother has resorted to prayer. Infact, she has not slept a wink since news of our daughter’s kidnap was received”, he said.

