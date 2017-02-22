Kidnapping: Ben Ayade announces N1m reward for whistleblowers

by Azeez Adeniyi

Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade on Tuesday announced the compensation of N1 million to anyone who’s information leads to the arrest of kidnappers and armed robbers.

Ayade announced this when he spoke at the Executive Council Chambers in Calabar, during a courtesy call on him by the newly posted Commissioner of Police to the state, Hafiz Inuwa.

The order named “Hafiz law” provides that “Anybody who whistle blows on an armed robber or a kidnapper and by intelligence or investigation that armed robber or kidnapper is found to be true, that person is entitled to N1 million.”

He added, “From today, there is a whistle blowing law in Cross River State that guarantees you N1 million when you discover an armed robber, somebody who is in illegal possession of firearms, or somebody you know is a kidnapper or harbouring a kidnapped victim or offer any information leading to the arrest of an armed robber or kidnapper.”

He promiser to take seriously incidents relating to kidnappings and armed robbery.

“Anybody caught in the act or there is sufficient evidence that corroborates that action, that he is involved in any armed robbery and kidnapping, it is our responsibility as public servants who are in charge of the security of this state to ensure that such dangerous people do not get back to the society, unless the law finds them innocent,” Ayade said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments